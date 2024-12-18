ITHACA

Ithaca is a Non-Custodial, Composable Option Protocol enabling optimal risk sharing across time and event horizons for professional and retail users as well modular decentralized infrastructure to spin up and market make complete option, option strategy, structured product markets on any underlying.

NameITHACA

RankNo.2502

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.20%

Circulation Supply79,786,095

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0797%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.18434736365349902,2024-12-18

Lowest Price0.004934531351990261,2025-07-02

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionIthaca is a Non-Custodial, Composable Option Protocol enabling optimal risk sharing across time and event horizons for professional and retail users as well modular decentralized infrastructure to spin up and market make complete option, option strategy, structured product markets on any underlying.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.