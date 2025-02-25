JOC

Japan Open Chain (JOC) is a L1 public blockchain optimized for business, with a practical balance between decentralization and scalability. JOC adopts the “Proof of Authority (PoA)” consensus algorithm, which ensures sufficient reliability and excellent scalability as long as it is operated by trusted validators.

NameJOC

RankNo.4297

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2006639953949927,2025-04-29

Lowest Price0.05313718186221487,2025-02-25

Public BlockchainJOC

IntroductionJapan Open Chain (JOC) is a L1 public blockchain optimized for business, with a practical balance between decentralization and scalability. JOC adopts the “Proof of Authority (PoA)” consensus algorithm, which ensures sufficient reliability and excellent scalability as long as it is operated by trusted validators.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.