JOLT

Joltify revolutionizes developer empowerment by combining Cosmos speed, Ethereum flexibility, and seamless integration of real-world assets on its unique decentralized L1 blockchain.

NameJOLT

RankNo.6905

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply348,750,054

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7428055910578375,2024-01-19

Lowest Price0.000999370768555517,2025-11-07

Public BlockchainBSC

