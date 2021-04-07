KAON

Akropolis is a company that operates an Ethereum-based decentralized finance protocol that seeks to provide an autonomous financial ecosystem for saving and growing wealth, including through borrowing and lending.

NameKAON

RankNo.2775

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply4,436,209,629.921202

Max Supply15,000,000,000

Total Supply15,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2957%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0886093,2021-04-07

Lowest Price0.000049467895983398,2025-11-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAkropolis is a company that operates an Ethereum-based decentralized finance protocol that seeks to provide an autonomous financial ecosystem for saving and growing wealth, including through borrowing and lending.

Sector

Social Media

