KATA

Katana Inu is a play2earn metaverse NFT-Game in an interactive openworld - All skins and weapons are NFTs. A project that focuses on driving Gaming & NFT crypto innovation through its innovative game offerings with auto staking in in-game reward method.

NameKATA

RankNo.1698

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply37,298,973,925

Max Supply50,000,000,000

Total Supply50,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7459%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00829882791721224,2021-12-24

Lowest Price0.000062871656954695,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionKatana Inu is a play2earn metaverse NFT-Game in an interactive openworld - All skins and weapons are NFTs. A project that focuses on driving Gaming & NFT crypto innovation through its innovative game offerings with auto staking in in-game reward method.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
KATA/USDT
Katana Inu
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (KATA)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
KATA/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (KATA)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...