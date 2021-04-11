KDG

KingdomStarter is a decentralized fundraising platform that enables projects to raise capital on multiple chains as well as brings them exclusive support to develop through our services including community building, marketing, advisory, partnership expansion, technical service etc. It also gives investors the opportunity to get early access to top-tier projects and invest in token sales at an initial stage.

NameKDG

RankNo.3118

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply531,000,869

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply951,000,965

Circulation Rate0.531%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.28055618,2021-04-11

Lowest Price0,2021-06-13

Public BlockchainBSC

