KLK

The KLK Foundation is redefining the future of Payfi and digital asset management. Built to serve institutional investors, forward-thinking enterprises, and individuals alike, KLK delivers seamless cross-border payment solutions, secure virtual asset custody, and next-generation financial services across the Web 3.0 ecosystem. KLK stands at the forefront of building a trusted, efficient, and inclusive Web 3.0 financial infrastructure.

NameKLK

RankNo.516

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.82%

Circulation Supply100,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.631953236889443,2025-07-11

Lowest Price0.35187983578947896,2025-07-17

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

