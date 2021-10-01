KLV

Klever (KLV) is a crypto wallet ecosystem serving over 2.5 million total users and 140k daily active users worldwide with Klever App, Klever Swap and Klever OS. Klever's emerging platforms Klever Blockchain, Klever Exchange and Klever Bank are set to launch this year, all powered by the utility token KLV. KLV serves as the fuel for the entire Klever ecosystem, and ensures reduced Klever Swap fees. KLV Staking allows users to earn a passive income, with 72% of all KLV in circulation currently frozen and staked by Klever users.

NameKLV

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainNONE

Sector

Social Media

