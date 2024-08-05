KMNO

Kamino is a first-of-its-kind DeFi protocol that unifies Lending, Liquidity, and Leverage into a single, secure DeFi product suite.

NameKMNO

RankNo.156

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.27%

Circulation Supply3,686,301,543.25

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply9,999,959,617.17651

Circulation Rate0.3686%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.24778699299861312,2024-12-15

Lowest Price0.019443669036248168,2024-08-05

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionKamino is a first-of-its-kind DeFi protocol that unifies Lending, Liquidity, and Leverage into a single, secure DeFi product suite.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.