KOIN

Koinos is a monolithic general purpose blockchain built on a micro service architecture. Koinos smart contracts run on a third-party web assembly virtual machine and are currently targetable by multiple source languages. Koinos uses a novel consensus algorithm called, "Proof of Burn" that combines the energy efficiency of Proof of Stake with the simplicity and economics of Proof of Work along with a fee-less resource system called, "Mana", that lowers barriers to entry into crypto currency.

NameKOIN

RankNo.1762

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply83,257,338

Max Supply0

Total Supply83,257,338

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High13.931475650276944,2022-10-25

Lowest Price0,2021-11-16

Public BlockchainKOINOS

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Loading...