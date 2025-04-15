KULA

KulaDAO is a blockchain-based governance platform focused on enabling sustainable economic development by aligning stakeholder agreements through smart contracts. By leveraging decentralized technology, KulaDAO fosters transparency, accountability, and equitable participation in projects that create real-world impact.

NameKULA

RankNo.3935

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5874887206368596,2025-10-09

Lowest Price0.10766194258798904,2025-04-15

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

Sector

Social Media

