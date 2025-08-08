K

NameK

RankNo.1616

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.85%

Circulation Supply150,433,310.87014103

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,999,978.870141

Circulation Rate0.1504%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4426199144936866,2025-08-08

Lowest Price0.005467129564046467,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSidekick Protocol is building a one-stop live-stream platform, enabling anyone to share real-time market insights and discover digital assets. By combining engagement with timely content, Sidekick empowers millions to connect, collaborate, and seize emerging opportunities effortlessly.

Sector

Social Media

