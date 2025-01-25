LAK3

LAKE is a pioneering Real-World Asset (RWA) project redefining how the global water economy operates. LAKE leverages blockchain technology to invite +8 billion passive consumers to participate and enjoy the benefits of a reshaped Water Economy. With its RWA ecosystem, LAKE connects water sources directly to consumers and businesses through blockchain-powered solutions, fostering transparency, accessibility, and new financial opportunities for all stakeholders.

NameLAK3

RankNo.4357

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply950,000,000

Total Supply199,030,306

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.898046926606538,2025-01-25

Lowest Price0.13317864041087402,2025-10-31

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

