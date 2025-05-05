LAYER

Solayer has built the largest Solana restaking platform to scale network throughput. Solayer is building a hardware-accelerated network to horizontally scale a single execution SVM machine into multi-executor clusters, connected via InfiniBand's RDMA technology for ultra-low-latency, high-speed communication. Solayer Network has shared security with Solana, leveraging restaked SOL.

NameLAYER

RankNo.380

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3,67%

Circulation Supply312 514 081,154639

Max Supply0

Total Supply999 999 498,154649

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.3956620412069185,2025-05-05

Lowest Price0.12353091468398239,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionSolayer has built the largest Solana restaking platform to scale network throughput. Solayer is building a hardware-accelerated network to horizontally scale a single execution SVM machine into multi-executor clusters, connected via InfiniBand's RDMA technology for ultra-low-latency, high-speed communication. Solayer Network has shared security with Solana, leveraging restaked SOL.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
LAYER/USDT
Solayer
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (LAYER)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
LAYER/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (LAYER)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...