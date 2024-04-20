LBM

Libertum offers a fully comprehensive, scalable, and licensed infrastructure tailored for real-world asset tokenization and access to new financial opportunities. Simply put Libertum has a versatile tokenization protocol and a licensed marketplace that includes buying, selling, trading, farming and borrowing of these RWAs and security tokens.

NameLBM

RankNo.4249

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply200,000,000

Total Supply200,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.15980706268876774,2024-04-20

Lowest Price0.00846933335814583,2025-11-05

Public BlockchainBASE

Libertum offers a fully comprehensive, scalable, and licensed infrastructure tailored for real-world asset tokenization and access to new financial opportunities. Simply put Libertum has a versatile tokenization protocol and a licensed marketplace that includes buying, selling, trading, farming and borrowing of these RWAs and security tokens.

Sector

Social Media

