Lif3 is an emerging powerhouse protocol in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that provides a comprehensive suite of features to manage digital assets across multiple blockchains. Encompassing the various products Lif3 has to offer, users are able to safely and securely invest in a multitude of options that best fit their financial goals, preferred strategies, and risk profiles.

NameLIF3

RankNo.3879

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply8,888,888,888

Total Supply8,888,888,888

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6194009725902462,2022-06-16

Lowest Price0.001446420316029474,2025-05-29

Public BlockchainETH

