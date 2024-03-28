LNDX

LandX funds farmers for a share of future harvests. Financing is secured by farmland, offering investors sustainable yield from tangible assets.

NameLNDX

RankNo.2476

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.61%

Circulation Supply14,175,830.4582

Max Supply80,000,000

Total Supply69,637,040.061558

Circulation Rate0.1771%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.575063582944541,2024-03-28

Lowest Price0.034147893094997786,2025-11-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionLandX funds farmers for a share of future harvests. Financing is secured by farmland, offering investors sustainable yield from tangible assets.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
LNDX/USDT
LandX Finance
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (LNDX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
LNDX/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (LNDX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...