LUCK

Luckify decentralizes randomness in gaming using a verifiable randomness engine (VRF). The LUCK token governs the system, powers the randomness engine, and aligns incentives in casino-style games, loot systems, and NFTs. Luckify is a decentralized randomness infrastructure powering provably fair gaming and blockchain applications, designed for users who demand transparency, trustlessness, and on-chain integrity.

NameLUCK

RankNo.4316

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply999.999.317,224016

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.42965712613217444,2025-09-21

Lowest Price0.12583650528574236,2025-11-08

Public BlockchainBSC

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.