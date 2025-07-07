LVVA

Levva is your AI-powered DeFi portfolio manager that does all the heavy lifting for you. Our AI co-pilot tailors investment strategies to your goals, securely automates yield optimization, and gives you full control over your portfolio with zero complexity. Whether you're new to DeFi or a pro, Levva makes it effortless, safe, and optimized so you can focus on what matters while your assets work for you.

NameLVVA

RankNo.3703

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply1,250,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.007675062736687577,2025-09-04

Lowest Price0.001758171727495775,2025-07-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionLevva is your AI-powered DeFi portfolio manager that does all the heavy lifting for you. Our AI co-pilot tailors investment strategies to your goals, securely automates yield optimization, and gives you full control over your portfolio with zero complexity. Whether you're new to DeFi or a pro, Levva makes it effortless, safe, and optimized so you can focus on what matters while your assets work for you.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

