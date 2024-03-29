LYNX

Lynex stands as a groundbreaking decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity marketplace on the Linea blockchain. It's a hub where users and DAOs can engage in a variety of actions within our dynamic protocol ecosystem. Lynex allows for token swapping, earning $LYNX as a liquidity provider, receiving voter bribes, and influencing the direction of emissions to maximize trading revenue.

NameLYNX

RankNo.3088

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.13%

Circulation Supply29,165,560

Max Supply∞

Total Supply303,516,776.5727028

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4897940794705813,2024-03-29

Lowest Price0.003151393688872925,2025-11-11

Public BlockchainLINEA

