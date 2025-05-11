MAIV

MAIV provides capital to real-world developers for their projects land purchase. MAIV maintains a lien on the land, securing its investment via the underlying land value, that increases as the project develops. Users receive exposure to the real-yield generated from the financing of projects.

NameMAIV

RankNo.1917

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply1,491,036,268.7121267

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1491%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.004111712265403345,2025-06-11

Lowest Price0.000157448218301527,2025-05-11

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

