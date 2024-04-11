MASA

Masa is the decentralized AI data and LLM network. Users can own, share, and earn from their data and compute to power AI applications.

NameMASA

RankNo.1251

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.05%

Circulation Supply1,178,169,595.1956692

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,565,267,036.344466

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6069605621889724,2024-04-11

Lowest Price0.004231526202900154,2025-10-17

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMasa is the decentralized AI data and LLM network. Users can own, share, and earn from their data and compute to power AI applications.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.