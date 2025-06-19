MAT

Matchain is an AI high-performance BNB Layer 2 focused on identity and data sovereignty onboarding hundreds of millions of non-crypto users via simple UX—starting with Paris Saint Germain’s 550 million fans—through MatchID (AI-powered decentralized identity), MatchHUB (easy-to-use onboarding app), and global brand partnerships, while capturing and monetizing users and data at scale.

NameMAT

RankNo.1225

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)187.24%

Circulation Supply7,230,000

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply40,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0723%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High6.672668572600626,2025-06-19

Lowest Price0.7499159077287323,2025-06-22

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionMatchain is an AI high-performance BNB Layer 2 focused on identity and data sovereignty onboarding hundreds of millions of non-crypto users via simple UX—starting with Paris Saint Germain’s 550 million fans—through MatchID (AI-powered decentralized identity), MatchHUB (easy-to-use onboarding app), and global brand partnerships, while capturing and monetizing users and data at scale.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.