MAV

Maverick is a composable decentralized finance infrastructure that enables builders and liquidity providers to achieve high capital efficiency and execute their desired Liquidity Providing (LP) strategy.

NameMAV

RankNo.742

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.76%

Circulation Supply753,995,104.1811638

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3769%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8216374158381008,2024-04-01

Lowest Price0.011313067913392524,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMaverick is a composable decentralized finance infrastructure that enables builders and liquidity providers to achieve high capital efficiency and execute their desired Liquidity Providing (LP) strategy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.