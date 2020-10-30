MCB

MCDEX (MCB) is an exchange token of MonteCarloDEX which claims to be a decentralized derivatives exchange for trading perpetual and futures contracts.

NameMCB

RankNo.1118

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply3,821,523

Max Supply4,803,143

Total Supply4,803,143

Circulation Rate0.7956%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High67.85588276804424,2021-10-17

Lowest Price0.95068738,2020-10-30

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMCDEX (MCB) is an exchange token of MonteCarloDEX which claims to be a decentralized derivatives exchange for trading perpetual and futures contracts.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
MCB/USDT
MCDEX
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (MCB)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MCB/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (MCB)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...