MCH

Moonchain ($MCH) is the AI value layer for data and ZK applications, powered by its unique Initial Hardware Offering (IHO). Through global device deployments, Moonchain converts real-world data into trusted, monetizable AI insights on-chain. Backed by CITIC Group, UOB Bank, and JDI Ventures, Moonchain stands out as a VC-supported, hardware-driven ecosystem bringing AI, crypto, and data monetization together. $MCH is positioned to scale globally as the infrastructure backbone for AI + Web3.

NameMCH

RankNo.3147

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.42%

Circulation Supply249,450,000

Max Supply999,999,999

Total Supply999,999,999

Circulation Rate0.2494%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.15991096233984664,2025-09-03

Lowest Price0.000271964239133638,2025-11-05

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionMoonchain ($MCH) is the AI value layer for data and ZK applications, powered by its unique Initial Hardware Offering (IHO). Through global device deployments, Moonchain converts real-world data into trusted, monetizable AI insights on-chain. Backed by CITIC Group, UOB Bank, and JDI Ventures, Moonchain stands out as a VC-supported, hardware-driven ecosystem bringing AI, crypto, and data monetization together. $MCH is positioned to scale globally as the infrastructure backbone for AI + Web3.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.