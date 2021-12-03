METAHERO

Metahero brings to the market 3D scanning and modeling technology that generates ultra-realistic 3D avatars and virtual items to be used across games, VR, social media, and online fashion. The tech also allows for the creation of NFTs from real-world works of art and collectibles.

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Loading...