ME

Total Supply: 1000000000 ME.$ME is committed to supporting the cross-chain ecosystem super Dapp strategy led by MagicEden. This strategy mainly focuses on acquiring more users from different ecosystems, allowing users to trade multi-chain assets in the Magic Eden mobile wallet.

NameME

RankNo.390

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)8.14%

Circulation Supply167,482,906.68004

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,994,471.630603

Circulation Rate0.1674%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High13.238140041584465,2024-12-10

Lowest Price0.23373150861650224,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionTotal Supply: 1000000000 ME.$ME is committed to supporting the cross-chain ecosystem super Dapp strategy led by MagicEden. This strategy mainly focuses on acquiring more users from different ecosystems, allowing users to trade multi-chain assets in the Magic Eden mobile wallet.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.