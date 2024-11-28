MGT

Moongate is an attention asset protocol for real-world activations. It enables brands to issue smart tokens for access, rewards, and community engagement, while consumers own their engagement data as assets in their digital wallets. Through our data marketplace, users can share their data with brands to unlock rewards, redirecting ad spend from platforms like Google directly to the end user - a new model for value exchange in the attention economy.

NameMGT

RankNo.4502

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09888180119667565,2024-11-28

Lowest Price0.000309578968636039,2025-11-11

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionMoongate is an attention asset protocol for real-world activations. It enables brands to issue smart tokens for access, rewards, and community engagement, while consumers own their engagement data as assets in their digital wallets. Through our data marketplace, users can share their data with brands to unlock rewards, redirecting ad spend from platforms like Google directly to the end user - a new model for value exchange in the attention economy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.