MICRO

NameMICRO

RankNo.2920

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply749,486,183

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7494%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.055855382276555225,2025-01-05

Lowest Price0.000201138445758686,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMicroGPT is an advanced AI platform designed to streamline and democratize software development for developers of all levels. Offering real-time coding suggestions, IDE integration, and a unique "Code to Earn" rewards system, MicroGPT empowers users to code efficiently and collaboratively across mobile, web, and desktop. With an emphasis on accessibility and productivity,

