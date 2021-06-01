MINA

Mina is the first cryptocurrency protocol with a succinct blockchain. Current cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum store hundreds of gigabytes of data, and as time goes on, their blockchains will only increase in size. With Mina however, no matter how much the usage grows, the blockchain always stays the same size - about 22kb1 (the size of a few tweets). This means participants can quickly sync and verify the network.

NameMINA

RankNo.190

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.09%

Circulation Supply1,261,232,137.8400393

Max Supply∞

Total Supply1,261,232,137.8400393

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High9.91409787,2021-06-01

Lowest Price0.04264794165716483,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainMINA

Sector

Social Media

