MINX

Modern Innovation Network ($MINX) is at the forefront of the GameFi revolution with our flagship project, NANITE. This innovative FPS game features a skill-based reward ecosystem, ensuring players are fairly rewarded for their talents. As an anti-inflation initiative, $MINX maintains a stable and sustainable in-game economy. NANITE is fully downloadable and playable, offering gamers an immersive experience where blockchain technology and gaming excellence converge. Join us and experience the future of gaming with $MINX and NANITE.

NameMINX

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply2,369,015

Max Supply0

Total Supply35,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionModern Innovation Network ($MINX) is at the forefront of the GameFi revolution with our flagship project, NANITE. This innovative FPS game features a skill-based reward ecosystem, ensuring players are fairly rewarded for their talents. As an anti-inflation initiative, $MINX maintains a stable and sustainable in-game economy. NANITE is fully downloadable and playable, offering gamers an immersive experience where blockchain technology and gaming excellence converge. Join us and experience the future of gaming with $MINX and NANITE.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.