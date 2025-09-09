MIRROR

The official, onchain expansion of the Black Mirror universe—transforming the iconic TV franchise into an interactive entertainment ecosystem owned, shaped, and driven by its community.

NameMIRROR

RankNo.2325

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.21%

Circulation Supply95,976,750

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0959%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08619121021102388,2025-09-09

Lowest Price0.00704420205060281,2025-11-11

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

