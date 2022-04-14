MITO

Mitosis is a DeFi protocol that transforms illiquid liquidity positions into programmable, composable building blocks by converting user deposits into Vanilla Assets on the Mitosis Chain, which can then be committed to yield-generating opportunities through Matrix (curated campaigns) or EOL (collective governance-driven allocation). The protocol solves DeFi's liquidity inefficiency problems by aggregating individual deposits to provide collective bargaining power for accessing premium yields previously exclusive to large participants, while enabling position tokens (miAssets/maAssets) to be traded, used as collateral, or combined into sophisticated financial instruments. Through its three-token system (MITO, gMITO, LMITO) and governance mechanisms, Mitosis creates sustainable incentive alignment that democratizes access to superior yields while enabling advanced financial engineering capabilities previously unavailable in decentralized finance.

NameMITO

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply196 273 082

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.1962%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

