MMON is a utility-driven ERC-20 token at the core of a growing Web3 gaming ecosystem that combines casual online games, meme culture, and blockchain-based incentives. The token is natively integrated into its own gaming platform, where MMON is used as both an access token and a reward mechanism. All games are powered by transparent smart contract systems, ensuring fairness and reliability.

RankNo.4660

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply5,999,999,999.5

Total Supply5,999,999,999.5

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.042695293829316555,2025-08-08

Lowest Price0.001090839978500265,2025-11-06

Public BlockchainETH

