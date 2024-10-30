MNFT

MNFT, utility, and governance token granting our community the opportunity to benefit from the variety of upcoming token utilization and incentivize active participation in the MongolNFT marketplace, DAO, Streaming services, Gaming, DeFi projects.

NameMNFT

RankNo.1947

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply142,323,745,596

Max Supply400,000,000,000

Total Supply161,473,966,228.24133

Circulation Rate0.3558%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000290030640478054,2024-10-30

Lowest Price0.000002998725108824,2024-10-31

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMNFT, utility, and governance token granting our community the opportunity to benefit from the variety of upcoming token utilization and incentivize active participation in the MongolNFT marketplace, DAO, Streaming services, Gaming, DeFi projects.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.