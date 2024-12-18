MNRY

Moonray is a decentralized gaming and entertainment network, powered by $MNRY and supporting a wide range of projects in gaming, comics and animation. The Moonray Game, the first game developed by Moonray Studio is a AAA, melee-style, arena combat PVP. Moonray catapults you into an otherworldly multiplayer combat arena, where intense, fast-paced battles demand mastery of both offense and defense. The game is live on the Epic Game Store and coming soon to PlayStation.

NameMNRY

RankNo.2627

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.05%

Circulation Supply192,086,026.5

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.192%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.21100218257573045,2024-12-18

Lowest Price0.001273905549906459,2025-09-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMoonray is a decentralized gaming and entertainment network, powered by $MNRY and supporting a wide range of projects in gaming, comics and animation. The Moonray Game, the first game developed by Moonray Studio is a AAA, melee-style, arena combat PVP. Moonray catapults you into an otherworldly multiplayer combat arena, where intense, fast-paced battles demand mastery of both offense and defense. The game is live on the Epic Game Store and coming soon to PlayStation.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
MNRY/USDT
Moonray
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (MNRY)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MNRY/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (MNRY)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...