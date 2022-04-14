MON

Monad is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain designed to overcome the scalability limits of existing networks—especially Ethereum—while maintaining full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility. Developers can seamlessly migrate existing Ethereum smart contracts and use familiar tools without modification. Leveraging optimistic parallel execution and its custom MonadBFT consensus, Monad achieves throughput up to 10,000 TPS with sub-second finality. Its purpose-built MonadDB database enables fast state access and lower hardware requirements, while asynchronous execution finalizes transaction order before execution to boost efficiency and scalability. Combined with a highly efficient network that delivers near-zero transaction fees, Monad provides a low-cost, high-performance environment for deploying decentralized applications.

