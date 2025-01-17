MORPHO

Morpho is a decentralized lending protocol with different entities and individuals contributing to its development and adoption. Morpho is the most recent protocol version and is independent of Morpho Optimizers. Morpho is a simple lending primitive layer that allows the creation of immutable and efficient lending markets in a permissionless way. The protocol comes with EVM smart contracts which facilitate interactions and integrations.

NameMORPHO

RankNo.95

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.97%

Circulation Supply378,399,573.362429

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,999,999.8010328

Circulation Rate0.3783%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.172571665276972,2025-01-17

Lowest Price0.6364088038654228,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.