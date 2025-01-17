MORPHO

Morpho is a decentralized lending protocol with different entities and individuals contributing to its development and adoption. Morpho is the most recent protocol version and is independent of Morpho Optimizers. Morpho is a simple lending primitive layer that allows the creation of immutable and efficient lending markets in a permissionless way. The protocol comes with EVM smart contracts which facilitate interactions and integrations.

NameMORPHO

RankNo.85

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%8,64

Circulation Supply358.000.013,3610218

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply999.999.999,8010328

Circulation Rate0.358%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.172571665276972,2025-01-17

Lowest Price0.6364088038654228,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
