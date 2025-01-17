MORPHO

Morpho is a decentralized lending protocol with different entities and individuals contributing to its development and adoption. Morpho is the most recent protocol version and is independent of Morpho Optimizers. Morpho is a simple lending primitive layer that allows the creation of immutable and efficient lending markets in a permissionless way. The protocol comes with EVM smart contracts which facilitate interactions and integrations.

NameMORPHO

RankNo.85

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%8,64

Circulation Supply358.000.013,3610218

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply999.999.999,8010328

Circulation Rate0.358%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.172571665276972,2025-01-17

Lowest Price0.6364088038654228,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

