Project Merlin is a modular, decentralized ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs, investors, and communities by combining blockchain infrastructure with DAO-driven governance. Built around four core platforms Crowdfunding, GIG Freelance Marketplace, Community Engagement, and IDO Launchpad it offers an end-to-end Web3 framework covering idea submission, evaluation, funding, execution, and community growth.

