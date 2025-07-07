MTT

METTI Token (MTT) is a multi-utility token within the OMET/ONFA ecosystem, used for payments, trading, staking, and unlocking exclusive benefits such as participating in FOMO programs, Mini Races, and purchasing NFT Mining packages. MTT also serves as a governance token, empowering the community to vote on key decisions, while its multi-chain capability enables seamless swapping across both DEX and CEX platforms. With a deflationary tokenomics model, on-chain transparency, scalable applications, and a community-first approach, MTT is committed to building sustainable value closely tied to practical, real-world products and services.

NameMTT

RankNo.3734

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply5,000,000

Total Supply4,998,730

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High159.13148291639322,2025-08-15

Lowest Price3.009680156954041,2025-07-07

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

ExchangeDEX+
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MTT/USDT
Metti Token
MTT/USDT
