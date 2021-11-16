NCDT

nuco.cloud revolutionizes cloud computing through UC Berkeley's BOINC technology, integrating various data centers and launching nuco.cloud SKYNET, the first decentralized mesh hyperscaler. The offerings, which include nuco.cloud SKYNET, GO, PRO, & CUSTOM, address a broad range of computational requirements, providing a 70-90% cost advantage over AWS. With endorsements from BAFA and DLR "DigitalJetzt" grants, nuco.cloud also assists clients in obtaining public funding. Upcoming staking opportunities are also anticipated. Further details: https://nuco.cloud/overview

NameNCDT

RankNo.2032

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.31%

Circulation Supply50,000,000

Max Supply50,000,000

Total Supply50,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High408.48650004,2020-11-11

Lowest Price0,2021-11-16

Public BlockchainETH

Introductionnuco.cloud revolutionizes cloud computing through UC Berkeley's BOINC technology, integrating various data centers and launching nuco.cloud SKYNET, the first decentralized mesh hyperscaler. The offerings, which include nuco.cloud SKYNET, GO, PRO, & CUSTOM, address a broad range of computational requirements, providing a 70-90% cost advantage over AWS. With endorsements from BAFA and DLR "DigitalJetzt" grants, nuco.cloud also assists clients in obtaining public funding. Upcoming staking opportunities are also anticipated. Further details: https://nuco.cloud/overview

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.