NeurochainAI is revolutionizing the AI compute market with a consumer-grade hardware DePIN and innovation in AI model optimization to enable the AI-driven digital world. It is tapping into a $1.8T AI market by providing developers and SMBs with all the tools required to efficiently build, deploy, and run AI dApps under one platform: DePIN, Community-powered data collection & validation, Marketplace of quantized AI models, Interoperability tools, dApp Store.

NameNCN

RankNo.2658

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply272,750,502

Max Supply3,000,000,000

Total Supply450,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0909%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09670403470029812,2024-08-11

Lowest Price0.000418256097111521,2025-08-18

Public BlockchainNONE

NeurochainAI is revolutionizing the AI compute market with a consumer-grade hardware DePIN and innovation in AI model optimization to enable the AI-driven digital world. It is tapping into a $1.8T AI market by providing developers and SMBs with all the tools required to efficiently build, deploy, and run AI dApps under one platform: DePIN, Community-powered data collection & validation, Marketplace of quantized AI models, Interoperability tools, dApp Store.

