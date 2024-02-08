NMT

Netmind is building the decentralized infrastructure and interconnected ecosystem that will underpin the future of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The Netmind platform has four core layers: 1. Computation: Experience the power of a world-class decentralized computing network, where anyone can contribute their GPUs to fuel the AI revolution. 2. Inference: Deploy your models effortlessly with our on-demand inference service, offering a diverse range of AI model APIs to meet your needs. 3. Agency: Create and deploy sophisticated multi-agent systems that can tackle complex tasks and drive innovation. 4. Training & Consulting: Customize and fine-tune your models using our proprietary LLM and MOE systems, supported by expert consulting services tailored to your unique requirements.

NameNMT

RankNo.1332

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)6.63%

Circulation Supply33,450,208

Max Supply147,571,163

Total Supply143,901,860.2

Circulation Rate0.2266%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High16.059792486345472,2024-03-09

Lowest Price0.010377713935542331,2024-02-08

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

