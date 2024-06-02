NOT

Notcoin started as a viral Telegram game that onboarded many users into web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanic.

NameNOT

RankNo.401

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply99,429,405,970.2978

Max Supply102,456,957,533.56

Total Supply102,452,755,971.9109

Circulation Rate0.9704%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.02895848775172118,2024-06-02

Lowest Price0.000289552533127854,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionNotcoin started as a viral Telegram game that onboarded many users into web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanic.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvent Center
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
NOT/USDC
Notcoin
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (NOT)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
NOT/USDC
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (NOT)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...