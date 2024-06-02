NOT

Notcoin started as a viral Telegram game that onboarded many users into web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanic.

NameNOT

RankNo.401

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply99,429,405,970.2978

Max Supply102,456,957,533.56

Total Supply102,452,755,971.9109

Circulation Rate0.9704%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.02895848775172118,2024-06-02

Lowest Price0.000289552533127854,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionNotcoin started as a viral Telegram game that onboarded many users into web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanic.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.