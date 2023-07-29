NPC

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is meme-backed money. It’s a meme coin actually backed by one of the most recognizable memes on the internet. The first meme coin-NFT hybrid, made for all 8+ billion humans on Earth.

NameNPC

RankNo.262

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.16%

Circulation Supply7,522,740,353.724692

Max Supply8,050,126,520

Total Supply8,050,126,520

Circulation Rate0.9344%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06683314102574428,2024-11-18

Lowest Price0.000004232086353491,2023-07-29

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionNon-Playable Coin (NPC) is meme-backed money. It’s a meme coin actually backed by one of the most recognizable memes on the internet. The first meme coin-NFT hybrid, made for all 8+ billion humans on Earth.

Sector

Social Media

