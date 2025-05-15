NXPC

NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

NameNXPC

RankNo.324

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)22.56%

Circulation Supply220,621,938

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2206%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.8393480388979015,2025-05-15

Lowest Price0.254774503680312,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

IntroductionNXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
NXPC/USDC
NEXPACE
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (NXPC)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
NXPC/USDC
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (NXPC)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...