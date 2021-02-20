ORAI

Oraichain provides multidimensional trustworthy proofs of AI and enables secure integration with Web3. With AI as the cornerstone, Oraichain has developed many essential and innovative products and services including AI Oracle, DINO Hub with DINO Center, AI Marketplace & Data Marketplace, fully on-chain VRF, AI-based NFT generation & copyright protection, Royalty Protocol, AI-powered Yield Aggregator Platform, Cosmwasm IDE, and many more. Oraichain is the world’s first Layer 1 of AI oracle and Trustworthy Proofs™️.

NameORAI

RankNo.902

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.37%

Circulation Supply13,823,700

Max Supply19,779,272

Total Supply18,014,986.26

Circulation Rate0.6988%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High107.47632244,2021-02-20

Lowest Price0.9138843220735346,2022-11-22

Public BlockchainORAI

IntroductionOraichain provides multidimensional trustworthy proofs of AI and enables secure integration with Web3. With AI as the cornerstone, Oraichain has developed many essential and innovative products and services including AI Oracle, DINO Hub with DINO Center, AI Marketplace & Data Marketplace, fully on-chain VRF, AI-based NFT generation & copyright protection, Royalty Protocol, AI-powered Yield Aggregator Platform, Cosmwasm IDE, and many more. Oraichain is the world’s first Layer 1 of AI oracle and Trustworthy Proofs™️.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.