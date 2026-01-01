ORTA

Orta Chain is a crypto-native financial and accounting infrastructure designed to help businesses integrate blockchain technology into their existing off-chain operations. The platform focuses on practical use cases such as digital asset management, peer-to-peer transactions, subscription and payment workflows, and automated crypto accounting, enabling companies to operate efficiently in a decentralized environment without requiring deep blockchain expertise. The project has completed its Initial Vestra Offering (IVO) through the Brolyz launchpad. As part of its initial rollout, Brolyz became the first enterprise customer, using Orta Chain’s infrastructure in a live production environment.

NameORTA

RankNo.3726

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5674262325505909,2026-01-08

Lowest Price0.015121574412598138,2026-01-01

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

